State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Performance Food Group Company $PFGC

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,558 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Performance Food Group by 476.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 203.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 60.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.23. Performance Food Group Company has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The food distribution company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

In related news, insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 5,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $525,350.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 47,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,007,110.85. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erika T. Davis sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $430,746.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,889,597.46. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,968 shares of company stock worth $5,944,596. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

