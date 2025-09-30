State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 3,465 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.4% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.50.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total transaction of $1,465,991.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,020,545.45. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,151.36. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,417,208 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BR opened at $237.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.39 and its 200 day moving average is $242.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.20 and a 12-month high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

