State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 3,572 Shares of SL Green Realty Corporation $SLG

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.79.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $82.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.26. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $147.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. SL Green Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-5.950 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 516.0%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -572.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $59,115.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.