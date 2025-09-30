State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,347 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $649,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 121.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 6,709.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 176,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 0.2%

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $59.71. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.76%.The firm had revenue of $401.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ACI Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About ACI Worldwide

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading

