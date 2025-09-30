State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Centene Corporation $CNC

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth $4,033,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 42,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,181 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,810,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,045,000 after purchasing an additional 143,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.79. Centene Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $75.35.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.15%.The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London bought 19,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $490,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 845,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,554,512.50. The trade was a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,840. This trade represents a 39.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Centene from $71.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Centene from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Centene from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

