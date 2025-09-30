State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 21.2% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.34.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company set a $73.00 target price on Monster Beverage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.19.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $637,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

