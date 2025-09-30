State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,915 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,826,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,643 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,408,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,198,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,745,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,580,196,000 after acquiring an additional 866,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 421.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 932,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,605,000 after acquiring an additional 754,032 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $82.52 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $106.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average is $80.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.10%.The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Melius Research set a $93.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

