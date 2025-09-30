State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 275 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 84.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 6,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $115.75.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:ARW opened at $120.66 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.50 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.160-2.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other news, CEO Sean J. Kerins bought 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.91 per share, for a total transaction of $991,673.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 122,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,065,903.28. This represents a 7.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.