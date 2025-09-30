State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 700 Shares of Genuine Parts Company $GPC

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 276.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,497 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 377.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 933,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,233,000 after buying an additional 737,836 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,974,000 after buying an additional 498,469 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 20,194.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 476,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,749,000 after buying an additional 473,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $41,646,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $732,450.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,589.44. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

NYSE GPC opened at $139.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.43. Genuine Parts Company has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $144.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 3.40%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.91%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

