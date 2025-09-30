State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 770 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 60.0% in the second quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 12.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $106.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.10. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $113.95.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.04 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.09%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EWBC. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.53.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 888,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,833,901.32. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Teo sold 6,550 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $697,378.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,660.45. The trade was a 34.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,240 shares of company stock worth $7,379,678. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

