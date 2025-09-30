State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 840 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 24.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 79.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $340.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $98,080.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,714.34. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,436,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,399,305. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,265 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,332. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $248.78 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.83 and a twelve month high of $322.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.The company had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

