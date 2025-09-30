Sysco Corporation $SYY Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 48.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SYY shares. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,035. This represents a 55.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,338 shares of company stock worth $7,439,331 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

