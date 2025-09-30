TD Private Client Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

TD Private Client Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 678.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes Company has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%.The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 30.07%.

In other Baker Hughes news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,600. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,000. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 553,068 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,651. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $53.00 price target on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.32.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

