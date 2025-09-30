TD Private Client Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 89.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 17,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,268,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,098,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 861,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $88.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $97.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.62 and its 200 day moving average is $85.25.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 41.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $201,006.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 92,551 shares in the company, valued at $8,837,694.99. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $812,173.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,879 shares in the company, valued at $829,742.55. This represents a 49.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,304 shares of company stock worth $2,035,896 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

