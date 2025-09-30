TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $42,000 Holdings in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2,716.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 29,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 14,666 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $138.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.11. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $195.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.29 and a 200-day moving average of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.54. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.500-16.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,550. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,850.60. This represents a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.04.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

