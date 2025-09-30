TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $44,000 Position in Sportradar Group AG $SRAD

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 3,058.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,596,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,574,000 after acquiring an additional 378,163 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,657,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after acquiring an additional 388,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 519,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 39,321 shares in the last quarter.

SRAD stock opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 2.07. Sportradar Group AG has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $374.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.30 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 9.35%.Sportradar Group’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sportradar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

SRAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

