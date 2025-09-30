TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $71,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF $IYG

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 60.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,091,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,090,000 after purchasing an additional 24,828 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 319,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 214,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 78,102 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 155,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 52,060 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $90.20 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $65.98 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.04.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

