TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

TD Private Client Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 90.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in MSCI by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its stake in MSCI by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI opened at $568.48 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $486.73 and a 52 week high of $642.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $561.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.62.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. The business had revenue of $772.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 47.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $625.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $652.45.

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 9,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $544.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,401,245.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,143,554.90. This represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,599. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

