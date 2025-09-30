Teekay Tankers Ltd. $TNK Shares Bought by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 77.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 49.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 399.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE:TNK opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.38. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $62.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.47.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $154.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.67 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 28.94%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Profile

(Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.