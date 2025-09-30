The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 29.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $132.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.64. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.93 and a 12 month high of $135.17.

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

In related news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,580,389. This trade represents a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

