Traveka Wealth LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Traveka Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total transaction of $149,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,799.04. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,866 shares of company stock worth $52,363,610 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $244.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $256.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Phillip Securities cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.44.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

