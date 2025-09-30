Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 2,335 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,341 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 7.9% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after buying an additional 23,948,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,148,818 shares of company stock valued at $720,112,070. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.21.

Shares of NVDA opened at $181.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

