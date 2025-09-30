Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

BSV stock opened at $78.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $79.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average is $78.37.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.