Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%
BSV stock opened at $78.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $79.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average is $78.37.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
