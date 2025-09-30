Williams Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Williams Financial LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 145.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.7% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in Apple by 573,627.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,065,374,000 after buying an additional 205,656,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,868,648,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,472,482,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 25,934.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,066,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $133,425,490,000 after purchasing an additional 59,835,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,395,785,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,532,608,000 after purchasing an additional 49,168,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.4%

AAPL stock opened at $254.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.51.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. HSBC set a $220.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.66.

Apple Company Profile



Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

