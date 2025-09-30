Workday, Inc. $WDAY Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Workday by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 393,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,856,000 after buying an additional 11,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $105,921.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,977 shares in the company, valued at $10,093,578.22. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total value of $273,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 95,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,541,919.96. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,004 shares of company stock valued at $57,511,876. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.83.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $247.69 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.33 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

