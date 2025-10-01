14,439 Shares in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Bought by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KVUE. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the first quarter worth $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the first quarter worth $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the first quarter worth $37,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 378.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 120.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Redburn Partners set a $22.00 target price on Kenvue in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.12.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

