2,217 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Bought by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.9% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 90.9% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney bought 5,409 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.38 per share, with a total value of $494,274.42. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 5,409 shares in the company, valued at $494,274.42. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker purchased 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.57 per share, with a total value of $500,887.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,802.84. This represents a 25.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.44.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.7%

Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.67 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.66%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

