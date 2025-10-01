4,177 Shares in Western Digital Corporation $WDC Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 52.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 897,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,289,000 after purchasing an additional 217,574 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $35,406,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 144,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Western Digital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 89,244 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 11,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,024,159.47. Following the transaction, the insider owned 151,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,687,602.84. This trade represents a 6.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 8,621 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $654,333.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 594,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,148,052.40. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,594 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDC. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Western Digital from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.47.

Get Our Latest Report on Western Digital

Western Digital Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $120.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.69. Western Digital Corporation has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $122.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.