7,241 Shares in Toast, Inc. $TOST Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the first quarter worth $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Toast by 57.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 862.1% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Toast by 29.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 227.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 107.29 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.78. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $49.66.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Toast had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,720 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $83,213.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 890,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,097,774.84. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $83,165.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 304,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,034. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,423 shares of company stock valued at $913,065. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Toast from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.65.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

