Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $178.00 to $230.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alibaba Group traded as high as $181.32 and last traded at $179.41, with a volume of 4156036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.91.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BABA. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.7%

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.11.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

