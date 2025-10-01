Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) & Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) and Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Ally Financial and Enova International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ally Financial 7.64% 9.48% 0.59% Enova International 8.75% 23.33% 5.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ally Financial and Enova International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ally Financial $8.18 billion 1.48 $668.00 million $1.54 25.47 Enova International $2.66 billion 1.09 $209.45 million $9.42 12.24

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Enova International. Enova International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ally Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ally Financial and Enova International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ally Financial 0 7 9 0 2.56 Enova International 0 1 5 1 3.00

Ally Financial currently has a consensus price target of $45.71, indicating a potential upside of 16.56%. Enova International has a consensus price target of $111.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.75%. Given Ally Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ally Financial is more favorable than Enova International.

Risk and Volatility

Ally Financial has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enova International has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of Ally Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Enova International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ally Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Enova International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enova International beats Ally Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ally Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc., a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers automotive financing services, including providing retail installment sales contracts, loans and operating leases, term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, and fleet financing. It also provides financing services to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment offers consumer finance protection and insurance products through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products directly to dealers. This segment provides vehicle service and maintenance contract, and guaranteed asset protection products; and underwrites commercial insurance coverages, which primarily insure dealers’ vehicle inventory. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment manages consumer mortgage loan portfolio that includes bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties, as well as direct-to-consumer mortgage offerings. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to middle market companies; leveraged loans; and commercial real estate product to serve companies in the nursing facilities, senior housing, and medical office buildings. It also offers commercial banking products and services. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

About Enova International

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan. It offers money transfer services. It markets its financing products under the CashNetUSA, NetCredit, OnDeck, Headway Capital, Simplic, and Pangea names. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.