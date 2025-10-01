Alphabet Inc. $GOOG is Overbrook Management Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Overbrook Management Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,762 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 5.3% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 129,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,469 shares of company stock worth $46,586,752. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $243.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $256.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citizens Jmp raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.35.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

