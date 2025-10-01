Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $32,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,200. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,469 shares of company stock valued at $46,586,752. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $243.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.47. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $256.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $265.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.35.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

