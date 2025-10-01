Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.7% of Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Embree Financial Group grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 63,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.8% in the second quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 10,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Phillip Securities cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Westpark Capital upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.63.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $243.10 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $256.00. The company has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,469 shares of company stock worth $46,586,752 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

