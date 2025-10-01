Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Acquired by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,267,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,444,000 after acquiring an additional 86,670 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 206,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,935,000 after acquiring an additional 29,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 11.3% during the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Westpark Capital lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.63.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,149,304. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,469 shares of company stock valued at $46,586,752. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $243.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $256.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

