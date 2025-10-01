Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Purchased by Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,267,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,444,000 after purchasing an additional 86,670 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 206,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,935,000 after buying an additional 29,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $243.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.24. The company has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $256.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,469 shares of company stock valued at $46,586,752. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

