Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,824,000 after buying an additional 13,535 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.63.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,200. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,469 shares of company stock worth $46,586,752. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOGL opened at $243.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $256.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

