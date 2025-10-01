Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stock Holdings Raised by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 43.9% in the second quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after buying an additional 13,535 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,200. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,469 shares of company stock valued at $46,586,752 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Melius Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.63.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $243.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

