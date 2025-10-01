Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC

Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $514,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after acquiring an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $219.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,770,485 shares of company stock worth $4,938,795,968. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

