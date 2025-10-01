Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Up 1.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday after HSBC raised their price target on the stock from $256.00 to $260.00. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $222.60 and last traded at $222.17. 41,688,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 44,173,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.78.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 21,770,485 shares of company stock worth $4,938,795,968 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

