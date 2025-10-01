Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ambu A/S Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.38 and last traded at $14.61. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ambu A/S had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $229.16 million for the quarter.

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

