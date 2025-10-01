American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,248,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,624,000 after buying an additional 141,038 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in American Water Works by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,532,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,566,000 after buying an additional 878,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American Water Works by 881.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,704,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,562,000 after buying an additional 3,327,352 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American Water Works by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,479,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,282,000 after purchasing an additional 121,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,134,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,861,000 after purchasing an additional 295,928 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AWK. Barclays dropped their price target on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Argus boosted their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $141.13.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of AWK opened at $139.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.74 and a 52 week high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

