Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) Shares Down 4.7% – What’s Next?

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.05. 200,257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,161,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Amesite Trading Down 4.7%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Amesite

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amesite stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Free Report) by 275.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 4.88% of Amesite worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

