Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Climb Bio (CLYM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Climb Bio (NASDAQ: CLYM):

9/30/2025 – Climb Bio had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2025 – Climb Bio was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/22/2025 – Climb Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2025 – Climb Bio was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/15/2025 – Climb Bio was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/15/2025 – Climb Bio is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Climb Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, budoprutug, is an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody which has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases.

