Analysts Set MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target at $22.20

Shares of MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Get MASTERCRAFT BOAT alerts:

MCFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised MASTERCRAFT BOAT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on MASTERCRAFT BOAT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on MASTERCRAFT BOAT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MASTERCRAFT BOAT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MASTERCRAFT BOAT

Institutional Trading of MASTERCRAFT BOAT

MASTERCRAFT BOAT Stock Down 0.9%

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MASTERCRAFT BOAT by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in MASTERCRAFT BOAT by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 47,510 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in MASTERCRAFT BOAT by 6,422.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MASTERCRAFT BOAT by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in MASTERCRAFT BOAT by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $21.46 on Friday. MASTERCRAFT BOAT has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $349.58 million, a PE ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 1.03.

MASTERCRAFT BOAT (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. MASTERCRAFT BOAT had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. MASTERCRAFT BOAT’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. MASTERCRAFT BOAT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.40 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MASTERCRAFT BOAT will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About MASTERCRAFT BOAT

(Get Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MASTERCRAFT BOAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MASTERCRAFT BOAT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.