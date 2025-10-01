Analyzing Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) and Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Bullfrog AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Zhongchao shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Bullfrog AI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of Zhongchao shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Bullfrog AI alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bullfrog AI and Zhongchao”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bullfrog AI $60,000.00 239.17 -$6.99 million ($0.76) -1.84 Zhongchao $15.86 million 1.88 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Zhongchao has higher revenue and earnings than Bullfrog AI.

Bullfrog AI has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhongchao has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bullfrog AI and Zhongchao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bullfrog AI N/A -195.35% -162.37% Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zhongchao beats Bullfrog AI on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bullfrog AI

(Get Free Report)

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data. It also has licensing agreements with George Washington University for rights to use siRNA targeting Beta2-spectrin in the treatment of human diseases, including hepatocellular carcinoma, obesity, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Johns Hopkins University for the use of a formulation of Mebendazole for the treatment of glioblastoma, and human cancer or neoplastic disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Zhongchao

(Get Free Report)

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. It also provides customized medical courses and medical training services; and patient management services through online platform under the Zhongxun brand. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform under the MDMOOC brand; and Sunshine Health Forums, a Wechat subscription account and mobile app. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.