AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ANAB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

AnaptysBio Stock Up 31.6%

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $857.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of -0.19.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 366.98% and a negative net margin of 107.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 433.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764,720 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,020,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,975,000 after buying an additional 176,742 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 791,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,705,000 after buying an additional 305,950 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after buying an additional 304,373 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 21.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 71,980 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Further Reading

