Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.8125.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. Zacks Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, July 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3,629.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 99,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 97,048 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,633,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,468 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLY opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.8%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 277.23%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

