Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Receives $10.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.3125.

ARI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,073 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $561,346.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 281,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,599.18. This trade represents a 15.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 39.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 55.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 94.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 98.25 and a quick ratio of 98.25. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -714.29%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

