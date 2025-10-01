Apple Inc. $AAPL Holdings Increased by Palacios Wealth Management LLC

Palacios Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.8% of Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 573,627.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,065,374,000 after buying an additional 205,656,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,868,648,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $17,472,482,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Apple by 25,934.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,066,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $133,425,490,000 after purchasing an additional 59,835,676 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Apple by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Melius Research set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.51.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $254.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.80.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

